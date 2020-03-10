Liverpool: Alisson ruled out of Merseyside derby at Everton

Alisson
Alisson is expected to be fit after the international break

Liverpool have confirmed goalkeeper Alisson will miss next week's Merseyside derby with a hip injury.

The 27-year-old has missed the last two matches and has now been ruled out of Monday's trip to Everton as well as Wednesday's Champions League second-leg game with Atletico Madrid.

Stand-in Adrian will continue in goal.

The former Roma keeper has been left out of the Brazil squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru on March 28 and 1 April.

Alisson, who has played 28 times for Liverpool this season, picked up the injury in training before the 2-0 FA Cup fifth-round defeat at Chelsea.

The world's most expensive goalkeeper, who joined Liverpool in 2018 in a deal worth up to £66.8m, also missed nine weeks of the campaign with a calf injury sustained in their opening league match against Norwich City in August.

