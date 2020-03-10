Nicky Cowley: Huddersfield Town assistant manager charged by FA

Nicky Cowley
Nicky Cowley followed his brother, Danny, to Huddersfield from Lincoln City in September

Huddersfield Town assistant manager Nicky Cowley has been charged with using "abusive and/or insulting words" by the Football Association.

It is further alleged that Cowley "made reference to nationality" when speaking to a member of Nottingham Forest's coaching staff at the conclusion of their Championship game on 21 December.

Huddersfield won the match 2-1.

Cowley, who assists his brother Danny at Huddersfield, has until Tuesday, 17 March to respond to the FA charge.

A club statement said he "strenuously denies" the allegations and will be requesting a personal hearing.

