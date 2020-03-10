Newcastle: Federico Fernandez signs contract extension

Federico Fernandez (right) has scored two goals for Newcastle this season.

Newcastle defender Federico Fernandez is set to stay at the club until the end of the end of the 2020-21 season after they exercised a one-year extension in his contract.

The Argentina international, 31, has made 47 Magpies appearances since joining from Swansea in August 2018.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce said: "It's really good news to get Fede tied up.

"He has had a great season and richly deserves this recognition."

Newcastle are currently 13th in the Premier League table and eight points clear of the relegation zone after beating Southampton on Saturday.