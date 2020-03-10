Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois and Marcelo injury doubts for Manchester City tie

Thibaut Courtois and Marcelo celebrate their team's second goal during the Liga match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on March 1
Thibaut Courtois (left) started the 2-1 defeat by Man City last month, while Marcelo was an unused substitute

Real Madrid pair Thibaut Courtois and Marcelo are injury doubts for the Champions League last-16 second leg against Manchester City on 17 March.

Belgium goalkeeper Courtois has an abductor injury while Brazil left-back Marcelo has a hamstring problem.

Real have not given a timescale for their recovery but say both players will be "monitored".

The 13-time European champions will already be without captain Sergio Ramos after he was sent off in the first leg.

Real lost 2-1 to City at the Bernabeu after late goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne.

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you