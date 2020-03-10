Lionel Messi v Cristiano Ronaldo: The GOAT debate enters a new phase

Will the real GOAT please stand up?

Can you even remember a time when society wasn't organised into these diametric opposites: Messi fans and CR7 fans?

Lionel Messi reached another milestone at the weekend which tilted the argument in his favour.

And Barcelona's social admins didn't miss a tap-in opportunity to troll.

Messi's goal against Real Sociedad sent Barcelona back to the top of La Liga.

So, that must settle the debate then? Messi must be better, right?

Ah, maybe it's not that clear cut. And that's before we get into the old argument over whether penalties should count.

Jeez.

Of course, Messi wasn't the only one to reach a landmark this weekend.

Longevity.

And what about when they put their trophies on the table?

Ronaldo has five Champions League trophies to Messi's four. Messi has won La Liga 10 times, Ronaldo twice... but he did win the Premier League three times with Manchester United and has also won Serie A since joining Juventus.

Phew.

At international level, neither has lifted the World Cup, but Ronaldo has won the European Championship and Messi hasn't done likewise in the Copa America - though you could argue that isn't comparing apples with apples.

What do the experts say?

Well, since 2007, the Ballon d'Or has pretty much been shared between the two players - with Luka Modric in 2018 the outlier. Messi has won it six times, Ronaldo five.

Can we just agree that they're both the best? Hmmm… not sure that's going to happen any time soon.

Anyway, for now, Messi tops the scoring charts. That we can be sure of. Until Ronaldo goes and scores again, that is.