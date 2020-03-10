Coronavirus spread: Barcelona v Napoli to be played behind closed doors

Barcelona drew 1-1 with Napoli in the first leg of their last-16 tie

Barcelona's Champions League game against Napoli on 18 March will be played behind closed doors at the Nou Camp because of coronavirus concerns.

It is the second Spanish-Italian Champions League fixture at which supporters have been banned, following Valencia versus Atalanta on Tuesday.

Getafe's game with Inter Milan in the Europa League suffered the same fate.

Paris St-Germain's Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday will also be closed to fans.

