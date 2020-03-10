Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has coronavirus, the Championship club have confirmed.

Marinakis was at the City Ground for Forest's Championship fixture against Millwall on Friday.

The 52-year-old is also owner of Greek side Olympiakos, who host Wolves in the Europa League on Thursday - a game already set to be behind closed doors.

"Mr Marinakis was diagnosed after showing the first symptoms on his return to Greece," said Forest.

"During his stay in Nottingham he did not show any symptoms of the virus."

"The club are seeking advice from medical professionals and the relevant governing bodies to ensure the correct measures are taken."

Marinakis had earlier revealed he had been diagnosed with coronavirus on social media platform Instagram.

"The recent virus has 'visited' me and I felt obliged to let the public know," he said.

"I feel good as I take all the necessary measures and I discipline to the doctor's instructions."

More to follow.