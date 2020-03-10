Charlton Athletic: Majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer resigns as director

Charlton Athletic's majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer has resigned as a director of the Championship club.

Addicks chairman Matt Southall confirmed they had accepted the Abu Dhabi-based businessman's resignation after his position became "untenable".

On Monday, Nimer and Southall both issued claims about each other's professional conduct.

Nimer was part of the consortium which completed its takeover from former owner Roland Duchatelet in January.

More to follow.

