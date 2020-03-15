Coronavirus: Tuesday's National League game between Barnet and Barrow postponed

Tuesday's National League game between Barnet and Barrow has been postponed as both clubs have players self-isolating because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A Barnet statement said they have four members of staff "expressing symptoms" and the rest of their squad were self-isolating as a precautionary measure.

Six of the 12 scheduled National League fixtures on Saturday went ahead.

The league's decision to play on came after Friday's suspension of all elite British football to at least 3 April.

A statement from league leaders Barrow said: "The priority of both Barrow AFC and Barnet FC is the health and well-being of our players, staff and supporters - this decision has been made with that firmly in mind."

Fans who had purchased tickets for Tuesday's game at the Hive are being offered refunds.