Coronavirus: Tuesday's National League game between Barnet and Barrow postponed

Tuesday's National League game between Barnet and Barrow has been postponed as both clubs have players self-isolating because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A Barnet statement said they have four members of staff "expressing symptoms" and the rest of their squad were self-isolating as a precautionary measure.

Six of the 12 scheduled National League fixtures on Saturday went ahead.

The league's decision to play on came after Friday's suspension of all elite British football to at least 3 April.

A statement from league leaders Barrow said: "The priority of both Barrow AFC and Barnet FC is the health and well-being of our players, staff and supporters - this decision has been made with that firmly in mind."

Fans who had purchased tickets for Tuesday's game at the Hive are being offered refunds.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 17th March 2020

  • BarnetBarnet19:45BarrowBarrow
  • Boreham WoodBoreham Wood19:45HalifaxFC Halifax Town
  • EastleighEastleigh19:45DoverDover Athletic
  • Sutton UnitedSutton United19:45FyldeAFC Fylde
  • TorquayTorquay United19:45Notts CountyNotts County

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barrow37217968392970
2Harrogate37199961441766
3Notts County381712961382363
4Yeovil371791161441760
5Boreham Wood371612955401560
6Halifax37177135049158
7Stockport391610135154-358
8Solihull Moors3815101348371155
9Hartlepool391413125650655
10Woking381510135055-555
11Barnet351412952421054
12Dover38159144949054
13Bromley381410145752552
14Sutton United381214124742550
15Torquay36146165661-548
16Aldershot391210174355-1246
17Eastleigh371113134355-1246
18Dag & Red371111154044-444
19Chesterfield381111165565-1044
20Wrexham371110164649-343
21Ebbsfleet391012174768-2142
22Maidenhead United38125214458-1441
23Fylde37912164460-1639
24Chorley38414203165-3426
View full National League table

