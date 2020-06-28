Championship
Bristol City12:00Sheff Wed
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday

Match report to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds39228959322774
2West Brom391914664382671
3Brentford391991167333466
4Fulham391810115243964
5Nottm Forest381613949391061
6Cardiff39151595751660
7Preston39169145249357
8Derby391512125452257
9Blackburn391511135548756
10Swansea391414114946356
11Millwall391316104643355
12Bristol City381510135256-455
13QPR39148175864-650
14Reading391310164845349
15Sheff Wed381310154750-349
16Birmingham391213145160-949
17Wigan391211164250-847
18Charlton39129184654-845
19Middlesbrough391014153950-1144
20Stoke39127205058-843
21Hull39119195267-1542
22Huddersfield38119184560-1542
23Luton39116224572-2739
24Barnsley39911194362-1938
