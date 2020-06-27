Barnsley v Millwall
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|West Brom
|39
|19
|14
|6
|64
|38
|26
|71
|2
|Leeds
|38
|21
|8
|9
|56
|32
|24
|71
|3
|Brentford
|39
|19
|9
|11
|67
|33
|34
|66
|4
|Fulham
|38
|18
|10
|10
|52
|40
|12
|64
|5
|Nottm Forest
|38
|16
|13
|9
|49
|39
|10
|61
|6
|Preston
|38
|16
|9
|13
|51
|46
|5
|57
|7
|Cardiff
|38
|14
|15
|9
|54
|50
|4
|57
|8
|Blackburn
|38
|15
|11
|12
|55
|46
|9
|56
|9
|Swansea
|38
|14
|14
|10
|49
|45
|4
|56
|10
|Bristol City
|38
|15
|10
|13
|52
|56
|-4
|55
|11
|Millwall
|38
|13
|15
|10
|46
|43
|3
|54
|12
|Derby
|38
|14
|12
|12
|52
|51
|1
|54
|13
|QPR
|38
|14
|8
|16
|58
|63
|-5
|50
|14
|Reading
|38
|13
|10
|15
|47
|43
|4
|49
|15
|Sheff Wed
|38
|13
|10
|15
|47
|50
|-3
|49
|16
|Birmingham
|38
|12
|12
|14
|48
|57
|-9
|48
|17
|Wigan
|38
|11
|11
|16
|40
|50
|-10
|44
|18
|Stoke
|38
|12
|7
|19
|50
|56
|-6
|43
|19
|Charlton
|38
|11
|9
|18
|45
|54
|-9
|42
|20
|Huddersfield
|38
|11
|9
|18
|45
|60
|-15
|42
|21
|Middlesbrough
|38
|9
|14
|15
|37
|50
|-13
|41
|22
|Hull
|38
|11
|8
|19
|49
|64
|-15
|41
|23
|Barnsley
|38
|9
|10
|19
|43
|62
|-19
|37
|24
|Luton
|38
|10
|6
|22
|44
|72
|-28
|36