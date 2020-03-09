Tahith Chong: Man Utd winger signs new contract at Old Trafford

Tahith Chong made his Manchester United debut in January 2019

Manchester United winger Tahith Chong has signed a new contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until the summer of 2022.

The 20-year-old's deal had been due to expire at the end of this season and he was strongly linked with a move away.

Chong, a Netherlands Under-21 international, has made 14 appearances for the United first team.

"We can see that he has a bright future at Manchester United," said manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"His performances this season, whether for the first team or under-23s, are testament to his hard work, dedication and to his character.

"We are pleased with the progress he has made since he stepped up from the academy."

Chong added: "I am working hard every day to improve and I know this is the perfect environment to develop my game.

"I am delighted to sign this new contract and really grateful for the chance to prove myself here for many years to come."