FA Cup: Man City & Man Utd quarter-finals live on BBC

Manchester City's FA Cup quarter-final at Newcastle United and Manchester United's trip to Norwich City will be shown live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Holders City travel to St James' Park to face the Magpies on Saturday, 21 March for a 19:00 GMT kick-off.

Twelve-time winners United will be at Carrow Road the following day, with that game starting at 16:30.

Leicester City v Chelsea and Sheffield United v Arsenal complete the quarter-final line-up.

Those ties will be shown on BT Sport.

