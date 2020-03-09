Billy Gilmour: Midfielder to be selected for Scotland U21s but could join senior squad

By Richard Winton

BBC Sport Scotland

Media playback is not supported on this device

FA Cup: Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour draws praise from Match of the Day pundits

Billy Gilmour is expected to be selected for Scotland Under-21s on Tuesday - but could still be included in the senior squad for the Euro 2020 play-offs.

Midfielder Gilmour, 18, has started Chelsea's past two games, with manager Frank Lampard calling him "incredible".

However that impact will not necessarily earn him a first Scotland summons, with head coach Steve Clarke content to leave him with the 21s while he considers whether to include him for the semi-final with Israel on 26 March.

Clarke is expected to name his squad for the Hampden game - and a potential play-off final with Norway or Serbia on 31 March - early next week.

In the meantime, Gilmour will be named in Scot Gemmill's squad for the Euro Under-21 Championship qualifiers with Croatia and Greece on the same dates.

'If he's not going to play, why have him there?' - analysis

Former Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam on Sportsound

I don't think he should be in the senior squad. If he's not going to play, why just have him there? If he's going to be playing for the under-21s, he's going to get another two games. Being in the 21s will be good for him.

He's a talent, best player we've had for a long time. It's good to see such a young kid playing with a smile on his face. He's been terrific for the two games.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you