St Mirren: Jim Goodwin urges players to embrace Hearts test

Jim Goodwin says St Mirren's remaining matches "are all massive games"

Scottish Premiership: St Mirren v Hearts Venue: Simple Digital Arena Date: Wednesday, 11 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Jim Goodwin has told his players "there is no point in being anxious or uptight" as they seek to increase their lead over bottom side Hearts.

The Buddies are three points above Wednesday's visitors and both teams will have eight Scottish Premiership games left after the Paisley encounter.

Goodwin's side have not scored in their past three matches.

"You can't play to your full potential if you are riddled with nerves," said Goodwin.

"There is no point in being anxious or uptight or anything like that. I don't expect that to be the case with the lads, they know exactly what is expected of them. There's no fear, no nerves, just go and enjoy the game, enjoy the occasion.

"The incentive is to open the gap even more between ourselves and Hearts, and if we win all of a sudden we would jump a couple of places. I think psychologically that would be a big boost to the fans and the players."

St Mirren, who are a point behind Hamilton Academical, are one of only three teams Hearts have beaten in the league this season, while their first meeting of the campaign ended goalless.

"Hearts are a very hard-working, organised team and we have got to match that effort, first and foremost," Goodwin said. "But they are all huge games now from here on in for every club. They are all massive games.

"There is going to be ups and downs between now and the end of the season for a lot of teams but, I keep saying it, I have a lot of faith in the boys and I believe we have enough in that dressing room to get ourselves out the situation that we are in.

"It should be a great atmosphere, I have no doubt Hearts will bring a good set of support through with them and hopefully our fans will turn out in good numbers as well."