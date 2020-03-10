Pinatar Cup
N Ireland Wom1Scotland0

Northern Ireland women v Scotland women

Line-ups

N Ireland Wom

  • 1Burns
  • 16McMaster
  • 3Vance
  • 5Nelson
  • 6Hutton
  • 4Robson
  • 7McCarron
  • 20Mckenna
  • 10Furness
  • 11Wade
  • 9Magill

Substitutes

  • 2Newborough
  • 8Callaghan
  • 12Crooks
  • 13Burrows
  • 14Finnegan
  • 15Maxwell
  • 17Howe
  • 18Bell
  • 19McGuinness

Scotland

  • 12Lynn
  • 6Boyle
  • 15Howard
  • 4Corsie
  • 5Docherty
  • 17Grant
  • 20Graham
  • 16Murray
  • 19Thomas
  • 23Arnot
  • 22Cuthbert

Substitutes

  • 1Alexander
  • 3Mitchell
  • 7Lauder
  • 9Weir
  • 10Crichton
  • 13Ross
  • 14Muir
  • 21Fife
  • 24Kerr
  • 25Godfrey
Referee:
Petra Pavlikova

Match Stats

Home TeamN Ireland WomAway TeamScotland
Possession
Home22%
Away78%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Northern Ireland Women 1, Scotland 0. Rachel Furness (Northern Ireland Women) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lauren Wade with a cross.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Tuesday 10th March 2020

