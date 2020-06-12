Carlos Clerc (Levante) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Valencia v Levante
Line-ups
Valencia
- 13Cillessen
- 25Florenzi
- 12Diakhaby
- 33Guillamón
- 14Gayà
- 8Soler
- 10Parejo
- 17Coquelin
- 7Gonçalo Guedes
- 19Rodrigo
- 22Gómez
Substitutes
- 1Doménech
- 2Correia
- 3Costa
- 4Mangala
- 9Gameiro
- 11Cheryshev
- 15Vallejo Galván
- 16Lee
- 18Wass
- 20Torres
- 23Sobrino
- 32Jiménez
Levante
- 13Fernández
- 20Miramón
- 15Postigo
- 14Nunes Vezo
- 19Clerc
- 16Rochina
- 17Vukcevic
- 24Campaña
- 10Bardhi
- 11Morales
- 9Martí
Substitutes
- 1Ruiz Ojeda
- 3García Aranda
- 4Suárez Pier
- 5Radoja
- 6Duarte
- 7León
- 8Santos Fortes
- 18González
- 21Mayoral
- 22Melero
- 23Andújar Moreno
- 36Martínez
- Referee:
- Javier Alberola Rojas
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Carlos Soler (Valencia).
Rúben Vezo (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maxi Gómez (Valencia).
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Maxi Gómez.
Offside, Valencia. Daniel Parejo tries a through ball, but Mouctar Diakhaby is caught offside.
Foul by Roger Martí (Levante).
Hugo Guillamón (Valencia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rubén Rochina (Levante).
Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Roger Martí (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Enis Bardhi.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.