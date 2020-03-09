Euro 2020 play-off: Slovakia v Republic of Ireland could be behind closed doors

The Republic are due to face Slovakia in the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final in Bratislava on 26 March

The Slovakian FA has conceded that the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against the Republic of Ireland on 26 March could be played behind closed doors.

Amid concerns over coronavirus, the Slovakian FA said on Monday saying they would respect any decision of the country's health officials.

The Slovakian FA said refunds would be given to fans if the game goes ahead behind closed doors in Bratislava.

Youth matches in Slovakia have already been suspended indefinitely.

Around 2,200 Republic fans have bought tickets for the game and it was anticipated that additional supporters would also travel to Slovakia.

"The Slovakian FA will fully respect the decision of the chief health officer of the Slovak Republic designated by him in connection with the presence of spectators at the match against Ireland," said a Slovakian FA statement.

"Should there be a fundamental instruction to play this meeting in the absence of spectators, the Slovakian Football Association guarantees the return of all funds spent on the purchase of tickets.

"The Slovakian Football Association is monitoring the situation and will react to it operationally."

The winners of the Slovakia v Republic game are scheduled to play either Bosnia-Herzegovina or Northern Ireland away five days later when a spot at Euro 2020 will be up for grabs.

The Slovakian FA statement also said that the country's senior clubs had been told to tell players to restrict interactions during goals celebrations and also not to shake hands as part of precautions.

The Football Association of Ireland said it was in "communication with the Slovakian FA and local authorities" regarding the 26 March game.

"As of today, Monday, the game is scheduled to go ahead as planned but talks will continue involving all parties," said the FAI.

"The FAI will continue to heed the advice of the Irish Government and Uefa in relation to this game and will relay any news around the fixtures to supporters and staff as soon as it becomes available."