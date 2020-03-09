Hearts 'must not lose' St Mirren match, says manager Daniel Stendel

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Hearts 1-1 Motherwell

Scottish Premiership: St Mirren v Hearts Venue: Simple Digital Arena Date: Wednesday, 11 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Hearts "must not lose" Wednesday's meeting with fellow Scottish Premiership strugglers St Mirren, says manager Daniel Stendel.

Three points separate bottom side Hearts from Jim Goodwin's Buddies going into the rearranged match.

After Wednesday, both teams will have eight league games remaining.

"We all know how important the game is but I want to defend against the situation that this game will decide what will happen," said Stendel.

"You can say we must not lose. After the last week we are in a good situation. We are unbeaten in four but we have only won one game. What we really want to change our situation is to win games.

"We don't have too many games after this. In the four games before we say, 'we have to win...we have to win', but we forgot to defend. When you want to win you need to score but when you concede one, two, three goals then you need to score four goals and that is not too easy.

"The pressure is a big point in this game in who can handle it better. We need to be patient but we need to have the confidence to say, 'okay we have the quality to score in every game we play but we need to defend better'. What we have done in the last few games is good and I want to keep this."

'The situation has brought the players more together'

Hamilton Academical are a point above St Mirren and two off Ross County and County host Accies on Saturday.

"The best option for us is to bring all the teams together for a really good competition for the teams in the bottom to see who will be relegated and who will play the play-off [by finishing second bottom]," Stendel explained.

"That will be good for us and good for the league and interest for everybody. The situation is maybe new for Hearts but not new for other bigger clubs in every league. We think we have better players with more quality, more ambitions.

"You need to understand this is the reality at the moment and you need to find the right solution for this - not to live in the past and think I am better. Only when you win the game can you say then I am better.

"The situation has brought the players more together and all together because the situation is not so easy for everyone in this club. You can see when we do it we have a chance against every team and we have the quality to win the games we need to win."