Euro 2021 qualifying: Montenegro v Republic of Ireland (Wed)

Republic of Ireland's Euro 2021 qualifier against Montenegro on Wednesday will be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus concerns.

The Montenegro Ministry of Health made the decision on Tuesday evening.

Montenegro is one of only two countries - with Kosovo - in the Western Balkans without any confirmed cases.

"The match will be played without the presence of supporters in accordance with the decision of the Ministry of Health," read a Montenegro FA website.

"The Ministry of Health made a decision earlier today (Tuesday), at the recommendation of the Institute of Public Health, to hold all sporting events, national and international, without the presence of an audience."

The FAI confirmed the decision to "close the stadium to members of the general public".

"The Football Association of Ireland can confirm that today's UEFA Women's European Championship qualifier between Montenegro and Republic of Ireland will be closed to the public," their statement read.

The Republic team trained at the Stadion Pod Malim Brdom as they look to leapfrog Group I leaders Germany by talking three points from the game in Petrovac.

