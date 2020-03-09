Southend & Macclesfield given EFL charge for failing to pay players

Macclesfield and Southend have both already faced EFL charges this season

Southend United and Macclesfield Town have both been charged with misconduct by the English Football League for failing to pay their players on time.

League One Southend face another charge for fielding an ineligible player in their win over Lincoln on 1 February.

Macclesfield have also been referred to an independent disciplinary commission, having already been charged for failing to fulfil two fixtures this season.

The League Two side were docked six points by the EFL in December.

If found guilty, the two clubs could face a fine, points deduction or even withdrawal of their league membership.

Sol Campbell's Southend are under a transfer embargo because of an unpaid £668,000 tax bill - with a further month "stacked up behind" - which will be owed by 11 March.

It is the second time they have been charged by the EFL for non-payment of wages this season, having paid players their December wages late.

The Shrimpers are 22nd in League One, 16 points from safety.

February was the fourth time this season Macclesfield have paid players' salaries late, resulting in the charge for failing to adhere to contracts.

The Silkmen are eight points above bottom side Stevenage, with only League Two's bottom club to be relegated this season because of Bury's expulsion from the EFL.

Earlier this season their players went on strike over unpaid wages, leading to the club having to field six youth team players and five loanees in their 4-0 FA Cup first-round thrashing by seventh-tier side Kingstonian.

They later pleaded guilty to EFL charges over non-payment of wages and failing to fulfil their fixture with Crewe Alexandra on 7 December - a game their players refused to take part in citing concerns about their emotional wellbeing.

That resulted in the six-point deduction, with a further four suspended.

Macclesfield were again charged with misconduct by the league when they failed to play their fixture against Plymouth Argyle on 21 December after the club were given a "zero-capacity notice" by the local Safety Advisory Group.