Mark Bonner: Cambridge United name caretaker boss as permanent head coach

Mark Bonner won his first four games in temporary charge, followed by a draw and two defeats

Cambridge United have named caretaker boss Mark Bonner as their head coach until the end of the 2021-22 season.

The 34-year-old has been in temporary charge since Colin Calderwood left the League Two club on 29 January, winning four of their seven matches.

Bonner has been academy manager, first-team coach and assistant boss with the U's, who are 16th in the fourth tier.

"He is Cambridge United through and through and has genuinely earned this opportunity," said owner Paul Barry.

United States-based Barry - who was brought up in Cambridge - said the club "need to be doing better on the pitch" and will give former Southend youth coach Bonner a "larger playing budget".

Bonner never played professionally but also stepped up as interim head coach when Joe Dunne was sacked in December 2018.

He becomes the second-youngest boss in the English Football League, after MK Dons manager Russell Martin - also 34.

Cambridge chairman Shaun Grady said: "Mark was our unanimous choice as head coach and someone we genuinely believe we can build the future of this football club around."

The club say they are now searching for an assistant to working alongside Bonner.