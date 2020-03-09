Sam Nombe: MK Dons striker signs new deal

Sam Nombe has scored five goals in 25 games so far this season

Striker Sam Nombe has signed a new undisclosed-length contract at League One side MK Dons.

The 21-year-old has played 25 games and scored five goals this season.

Nombe is an academy graduate who made his first-team debut in an EFL Cup game at Forest Green Rovers in 2017, before spending time on loan at Oxford City and Maidenhead.

"It's been a breakthrough season for Sam and he's earned this new contract," boss Russell Martin said.

"Bringing players through the academy is what this club is all about, and Sam is the latest to come through and establish himself in the first team."