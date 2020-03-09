Champions League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
PSG20:00B Dortmund
Venue: Parc des Princes

Champions League: Paris St-Germain v Dortmund will be behind closed doors

Paris St-Germain's Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund will be played behind closed doors
The stands at the 48,000 capacity Parc des Princes will be empty for Wednesday's second leg

Paris St-Germain's Champions League last-16 match against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday will be played behind closed doors because of coronavirus.

Paris police made the decision on Monday in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

The French champions, trailing 2-1 from the first leg, host the German side at Parc des Princes.

PSG said it was "fully mobilised" to ensure the match will go ahead in the "best possible conditions".

France has 1,116 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the World Health Organisation, with only China, South Korea, Italy and Iran having more.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 11th March 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG65101721516
2Real Madrid6321148611
3Club Bruges6033412-83
4Galatasaray6024114-132

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich66002451918
2Tottenham63121814410
3Olympiakos6114814-64
4Red Star Belgrade6105320-173

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City64201641214
2Atalanta6213812-47
3Shakhtar Donetsk6132813-56
4Dinamo Zagreb61231013-35

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus6510124816
2Atl Madrid631285310
3B Leverkusen620459-46
4Lokomotiv Moscow6105411-73

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool6411138513
2Napoli6330114712
3RB Salzburg6213161337
4KRC Genk6015520-151

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona642094514
2B Dortmund631288010
3Inter Milan621310917
4Slavia Prague6024410-62

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig6321108211
2Lyon62229818
3Benfica62131011-17
4Zenit St Petersburg621379-27

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Valencia632197211
2Chelsea6321119211
3Ajax6312126610
4Lille6015414-101
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you