Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Jordan Henderson fit for Champions League second leg

Jordan Henderson missed Liverpool's unbeaten record in the Premier League being ended by Watford and their FA Cup elimination by Chelsea

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is fit to return for their Champions League last 16 second leg with Atletico Madrid at Anfield.

The midfielder has not played since suffering a hamstring injury in the first leg - which Atletico won 1-0.

Goalkeeper Alisson is out with a hip injury for the defending champions.

"Not a lot of the Atletico players have played at Anfield before and that is what we want to use," explained Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

"Our crowd will be our advantage and we have to use it with the performance on the pitch.

"It has to be exceptional because they defend deep and have counter-attack threat. Each player can be dangerous.

"I have the highest respect for them but there are always ways and we have to find them tomorrow night. We have to show we have really learned from the first game."

Liverpool have lost three of their past five games in all competitions - more than the rest of the season combined.

But Saturday's 2-1 comeback win over Bournemouth has taken them to within two wins - or two Manchester City defeats - of the Premier League title.

City play Arsenal in the league at the same time as Liverpool's tie.

"Our full focus is on our game," added Reds left-back Andy Robertson - who is fit after missing the Bournemouth game through injury.

"We can't affect anything that's going on over in Manchester tomorrow night.

"If we win here, that's all that matters. Of course, if we get one step closer if they do drop points then so be it. But one eye won't be on that game, it's a different competition - it's the Champions League and we know it's do or die."

Atletico have only won three of their previous 11 games in all competitions and sit outside the Champions League places in La Liga.

