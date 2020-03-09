RB Leipzig v Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho has won none of his last seven Champions League knockout matches (D4 L3) since Chelsea beat PSG in April 2014.

Tottenham "have to give everything" to overturn their Champions League last-16 first-leg deficit at RB Leipzig, says manager Jose Mourinho.

Leipzig won the first leg 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium thanks to Timo Werner's penalty.

Spurs reached last season's final under previous boss Mauricio Pochettino.

"It is one game. We are losing 1-0 at half-time and we have a second half now to play and we go with everything we have," said Mourinho.

Steven Bergwijn - who could miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury - Ben Davies, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Moussa Sissoko and Juan Foyth are all sidelined.

Mourinho said the injuries have stopped affecting them as much.

"We were psychologically more down with the other injuries [of Kane and Son]. When you have three, four or five, to have six or seven is the same," he said.

"I am very motivated, very calm, very positive. But if you want to imagine Leipzig without Werner, [Patrik] Schick, [Christopher] Nkunku, [Yussuf] Poulsen, [Emil] Forsberg I am pretty sure the coach [Julian Nagelsmann] would not be laughing as much as I am now."

Leipzig confirmed on Monday that fans will be able to watch the game despite the global coronavirus crisis.

"The chance of a Champions League quarter-final is extremely good," Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann said.

"Any athlete who has the chance to play against Tottenham in a round of 16 and doesn't go to the limit is out of place."

Despite Spurs' injuries, Nagelsmann says they are "still a good team with a lot of good players".

"They counter well and have a clear game plan. It is important that we do it the same way as in the first leg in London," he said.

"But we are not thinking about the last games, but the upcoming match."

Werner should be fit to start after he was injured in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Wolfsburg.

MATCH FACTS