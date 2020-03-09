Guernsey FC: Burgess Hill postponement backed by Isthmian League chairman

Guernsey FC have not played a game since their 6-0 loss to Ashford United on 22 February

The Isthmian League's chairman says calling off Guernsey FC's home game with Burgess Hill because of flight delays was the right decision.

Saturday's kick-off was put back, but uncertainty over return flights meant two officials could not travel.

Nick Robinson says the official left would not have been experienced enough.

"The referee would have then been a first year level four, which it was felt was not fair on him or the players," he told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"I think the clubs between themselves agreed that the match should not take place.

"Burgess Hill, from their point of view, knew they would have to come over midweek and they took that decision.

"I think it was supported by Guernsey FC, certainly so far as the office is concerned, we were of the belief that everybody was satisfied. I suspect the 30 Burgess Hill fans that travelled the day before may not be, but that's something we'll have to look at."

It is unlikely the Burgess Hill supporters who came to the island will be able to make a re-arranged midweek fixture.

And despite a number of qualified referees officiating in local league games in Guernsey, the decision was taken not to use and island-based officials.

"Have they done matches at that level? Are they used to the intensity of the game at that level?" Robinson added.

"I think that everybody has to consider safety of the players, and from the referee's point of view what would it do to him if he made some mistakes?

"What does it do to him if the media and spectators have a go at him? I don't think it does his confidence any good and he's a local official."