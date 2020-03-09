John Still: Maidstone United head of football to leave in summer

John Still has led teams to promotion from non-league to the English Football League a record three times

John Still is to leave his role as Maidstone United head of football when his 18-month deal expires this summer.

The 69-year-old has more than 40 years' experience in the Football League and non-league and came out of retirement to rejoin the club in 2019.

Still was the boss who guided the Stones into the Football League 30 years ago, the first of three Conference titles he won.

Head coach Hakan Hayrettin will take on Still's duties next season.

Still told the club website: "When I agreed to come back, I wanted Hak to be part of that and to eventually pass the baton to him.

"Maidstone was always unfinished business for me and I am delighted to have had the opportunity to come in and renew my association with the club."

Still, who managed in more than 2,000 games, began managing non-league Leytonstone in 1976 and had three spells as Dagenham & Redbridge boss, leading them to the EFL for the first time in 2007.

He also managed Peterborough United and Luton Town while in the Football League and had a spell as Bristol Rovers' assistant boss.