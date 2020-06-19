Everton v Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp can effectively win a maiden Premier League title with three points at Goodison Park if Manchester City fail to win on Monday

TEAM NEWS

Everton have a raft of injuries in midfield, with Morgan Schneiderlin, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Fabian Delph ruled out.

Defender Yerry Mina and winger Theo Walcott are also sidelined but Andre Gomes is available.

Liverpool have no new injury concerns, with goalkeeper Alisson fit after a hip problem.

Forward Mohamed Salah and full-back Andy Robertson are expected to feature after overcoming fitness concerns.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am expecting Liverpool to be the team trying to set the pace but it is optimistic to expect the kind of performance that has put them so far clear at the top of the table.

As good as the Reds' front three are, they are only brilliant when they are really sharp and I don't think they will be.

I would not be surprised if Everton are cautious, play three at the back and sit in a little bit - they don't want to get torn apart - so because of all that I can see it being a close game.

But the way Liverpool's season has gone so far, I am still going to go with them to find a way of winning. We already know they are capable of doing that when they are not at their best.

Prediction: 0-1

Lawro's full predictions v Sports Team drummer Al Greenwood

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The Reds can equal their longest top-flight unbeaten streak versus a single opponent of 19 matches.

Liverpool are unbeaten in 21 matches against Everton in all competitions (W11, D10), a record run without defeat for either club in this fixture.

Everton have not won the second league Merseyside derby of a season since 1987-88, a 1-0 victory at Goodison Park.

Everton

Everton have gone three league matches without a win, but they are unbeaten at home in the past seven league games (W4, D3).

Their tally of 18 points under Carlo Ancelotti has only been bettered by Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United during the same period.

Ancelotti (Real Madrid, Napoli) has won all three competitive home matches as a manager versus Jurgen Klopp (Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool), by an aggregate score of 6-0.

Everton are one short of becoming the first club to concede 2,500 top-flight home goals.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored eight goals in 11 Premier League appearances under Ancelotti.

Liverpool