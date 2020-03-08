Professional Footballers' Association launches new women's football department

Average Women's Super League crowds are four times higher than the 2018-19 season

The Professional Footballers' Association has created a women's football department to grow the game.

It will be headed up by Marie-Christine Bouchier, the new director of women's football, and will focus on evolving the women's game in the United Kingdom.

The new section replaces the Player Management Department, of which Bouchier was an executive.

"We now have a dedicated women's football department because the game is growing at a fast rate," Boucher said.

"We want to ensure we have the infrastructure in place to support the developing needs of the players."

Women's football has seen a rise in interest since the 2019 Women's World Cup with a rise in Women's Super League attendances this season.

Crowds across England's top flight have averaged 4,112 - boosted by a new WSL record of 31,213 when Manchester City hosted rivals Manchester United at Etihad Stadium in September - up from under 1,000 last term.