Coronavirus: Wolves' Europa League tie at Olympiakos set to be behind closed doors

Wolves look set to play Thursday's Europa League round-of-16 first-leg tie at Olympiakos behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Greek government announced on Sunday that that all professional sports events for the next two weeks will be played without spectators.

Ministry of Health representative Sotirios Tsiodras said seven new cases of coronavirus had surfaced in Greece.

The total in the country has now risen to 73, Tsiodras said.

Italy, Switzerland, Morocco and Bulgaria have all said there would be a ban on spectators at their matches.

Uefa has joined the Premier League in banning pre-match handshakes between players and officials in all its competitions until further notice.

Also on Sunday, Formula 1 officials announced the Bahrain Grand Prix from 20-22 March will be held without spectators.

Greece reported its first coronavirus case on 26 February - a woman who had recently returned from northern Italy.