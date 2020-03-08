Ross County 0-1 Rangers: Jermain Defoe, Ryan Kent & James Tavernier injury blows

Ryan Jack aggravated a knee injury coming off the bus in Dingwall

Rangers head for a Europa League last-16 tie with Bayer Leverkusen after a "big win" but with three key players doubtful, says manager Steven Gerrard.

Ryan Kent's deflected winner at Ross County was welcomed by the manager as "something to build on" after defeats by Hearts and Hamilton Academical.

Jermain Defoe, Ryan Jack and James Tavernier missed out through injury and may not be fit for Thursday.

"Defoe is definitely out. There's a chance for Jack and Tav," Gerrard said.

Former England striker Defoe had played twice as a substitute after a month on the sidelines but suffered a calf injury in training.

Scotland midfielder Jack, who missed Wednesday's defeat by Hamilton, and captain Tavernier aggravated existing complaints.

"Jacko is with us - he got off the bus last night and had an issue with his knee," Gerrard said.

"Tav tried to train on Saturday on an injury that he came of the pitch with and he made it worse. So he is probably a bigger doubt than Jacko."

It took 77 minutes for Rangers to make the breakthrough against a County side who have now been dragged into the relegation battle - and it came after Kent's shot deflected in off Richard Foster.

Visiting goalkeeper Allan McGregor denied County with a couple of good stops, but Gerrard was content to end a run of four domestic games without a win.

"I don't think we were fantastic from start to finish," he said. "We can certainly find higher levels and have looked better during the season.

"But we came up here to do a job after a difficult week. It was about getting the three points in any way, shape or form. Credit to the players for delivering that."

Gerrard thought that, although the goal came from "a little bit of luck" but thought his side deserved it for their domination of possession.

"What I would like is a bit more invention in the final third and people maybe taking more chances and shooting on goal - that's when we are at our fluent best," he added.

"But, in the circumstances, where we have been in the last week, I am pleased. There were a lot of positives. The negatives are in the last 24 hours - we have lost Defoe, Tavernier, Jack."