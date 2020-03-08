Mirko Valdifiori (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Coronavirus: Parma v SPAL kicks off 75 minutes late amid calls for Serie A suspension
Parma's Serie A tie against SPAL kicked off 75 minutes late after Italy's sports minister requested the league was suspended with immediate effect because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The match was due to kick off at 12:30 local time (11:30 GMT) but players were told to return to the dressing room from the tunnel.
It eventually got under way at 13:45 local time (12:45 GMT).
On Sunday, up to 16m people were placed in quarantine in Italy.
Italy has seen the largest number of coronavirus cases in Europe and reported a steep rise in infections on Saturday.
The death toll in Italy has passed 230, with officials reporting more than 36 deaths in 24 hours. The number of confirmed cases jumped by more than 1,200 to 5,883 on Saturday.
Last week, Italy's government said all sport in the country would be played behind closed doors until 3 April.
On Saturday Damiano Tommasi, the president of Italy's players' union (AIC), called for football to be suspended in the country.
In a statement, he said: "There is a risk for players and we must take all precautions for the security of those who play: on the pitch you certainly can't stay at a distance of one metre away.
"But every measure must be taken to guarantee the safety of everyone at the stadium, including staff and personnel, to reduce the risks.
"There are those among the players who are happy to continue, others who express their concerns.
"There are many foreign players too and it's obvious their families will be worried watching what's happening in Italy."
Four other Serie A matches are due to take place on Sunday, including Juventus versus Inter Milan (19:45 GMT), while Sassuolo's match against Brescia on Monday (17:30 GMT) is also due to go ahead.
Line-ups
Parma
- 34Colombi
- 36Darmian
- 2Iacoponi
- 22Bruno Alves
- 28Gagliolo
- 8Grassi
- 15Brugman
- 19Kurtic
- 44Kulusevski
- 11Cornelius
- 27Kouassi
Substitutes
- 3Dermaku
- 5Regini
- 7Karamoh
- 20Caprari
- 26Siligardi
- 40Corvi
- 92Radu
- 93Sprocati
- 97Pezzella
SPAL
- 99Berisha
- 4Cionek
- 23Vicari
- 41Bonifazi
- 13RecaSubstituted forDias da Silva Dal Beloat 34'minutesBooked at 39mins
- 6Valdifiori
- 7Missiroli
- 11Murgia
- 8Valoti
- 93Fares
- 37Petagna
Substitutes
- 10Floccari
- 19Castro
- 22Thiam
- 25Letica
- 26Sala
- 27Dias da Silva Dal Belo
- 32Cerri
- 40Tomovic
- 77D'Alessandro
- 87Zukanovic
- 96Tunjov
- Referee:
- Luca Pairetto
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away12
Live Text
Attempt missed. Bruno Alves (Parma) header from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jasmin Kurtic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Parma. Conceded by Thiago Cionek.
Attempt missed. Mattia Valoti (SPAL) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mirko Valdifiori with a cross following a corner.
Corner, SPAL. Conceded by Matteo Darmian.
Attempt saved. Andrea Petagna (SPAL) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohamed Fares.
Attempt missed. Dejan Kulusevski (Parma) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Gervinho.
Foul by Francesco Vicari (SPAL).
Andreas Cornelius (Parma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Parma 0, SPAL 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Parma 0, SPAL 0.
Foul by Andrea Petagna (SPAL).
Bruno Alves (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Andreas Cornelius (Parma).
Hand ball by Andrea Petagna (SPAL).
Attempt missed. Mattia Valoti (SPAL) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mirko Valdifiori.
Mohamed Fares (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matteo Darmian (Parma).
Attempt blocked. Gervinho (Parma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.
Attempt blocked. Gervinho (Parma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Felipe (SPAL) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Felipe (SPAL).
Dejan Kulusevski (Parma) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Simone Iacoponi (Parma) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jasmin Kurtic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Parma. Conceded by Kevin Bonifazi.
Foul by Andrea Petagna (SPAL).
Simone Iacoponi (Parma) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, SPAL. Felipe replaces Arkadiusz Reca.
Foul by Mattia Valoti (SPAL).
Matteo Darmian (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Arkadiusz Reca (SPAL).
Simone Iacoponi (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Mohamed Fares (SPAL) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thiago Cionek with a cross.
Foul by Mohamed Fares (SPAL).
Dejan Kulusevski (Parma) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mattia Valoti (SPAL).
Jasmin Kurtic (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, SPAL. Conceded by Gastón Brugman.
Attempt blocked. Francesco Vicari (SPAL) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arkadiusz Reca.
Corner, SPAL. Conceded by Riccardo Gagliolo.