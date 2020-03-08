Hamilton Academical: Senior youth coach meets police over 'yellow-card incident'

By Richard Winton

BBC Sport Scotland

A football at the Fountain of Youth Stadium in Hamilton

A Hamilton Academical youth coach has been spoken to by Police Scotland in regards to a "yellow-card incident" last season, the club have confirmed.

It was reported earlier on Sunday that a former player at a Scottish Premiership club had been arrested over claims of match-fixing, but had been released without charge.

Hamilton have confirmed that, while the "senior youth coach" told them last month he had met with police, it is their "understanding no-one has been charged with any offence".

A club statement added: "As the police enquiry is ongoing it would be inappropriate for the club to comment any further at this time."

