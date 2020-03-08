Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Chelsea, Tottenham, Leverkusen, Barisic, Tavernier, Griffiths

Chelsea are looking into taking a controlling stake in a Scottish club to beat tough new Fifa rules on loan players. (Scottish Sun)

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on Rangers left-back Borna Barisic but will have to pay £22m to secure the Croatia international. (Scotland On Sunday)

Rangers could slash the asking price for 28-year-old English right-back James Tavernier to around £4m to free up some cash for a summer overhaul. (Football Insider)

Steven Gerrard says Rangers chairman David King and the Ibrox board have given him their unequivocal backing in the wake of the defeats by Hearts and Hamilton Academical that have cast doubt over his future as manager. (Herald On Sunday)

Steven Gerrard may call on former Rangers manager Walter Smith for advice on fixing the Ibrox side's recent dip in form. (Scotland On Sunday)

Bayer Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz has warned his side not to write off Rangers ahead of their Europa League last-16 first leg on Thursday despite the Ibrox side's poor recent form. (Sunday Mail)

Brazilian 19-year-old Paulinho scored a double as the 19-year-old made his first start for Bayer Leverkusen in Saturday's 4-0 defeat of Eintracht Frankfurt ahead of Thursday's Europa League meeting with Rangers. (Scotland On Sunday)

Bayer Leverkusen have suffered an injury blow with experienced centre-half Sven Bender going off injured in Saturday's win over Eintracht Frankfurt and is likely to join brother and captain Lars in missing Thursday's Europa League meeting with Rangers. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths says he was born to play at Ibrox as he staked his claim to start against Rangers in next Sunday's Old Firm derby by hitting a hat-trick in Saturday's 5-0 Scottish Premiership win over St Mirren. (The National On Sunday)

Israel head coach Andreas Herzog, preparing for his side's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Scotland, has branded his enforced quarantine as "stupid" after the Austrian was placed in isolation upon his arrival in Tel Aviv as the country seeks to halt the spread of coronavirus. (Sunday Express, print edition)