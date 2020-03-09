Coronavirus: 'No rationale' for cancelling sport events in the UK - government

Some fans wore protective face masks during Liverpool's Premier League match against Bournemouth on Saturday

There is "no rationale" to postponing sporting events in Britain because of the coronavirus, according to the Department of Culture, Media and Sport.

A meeting between the DCMS and sport governing bodies on Monday discussed potential responses if the outbreak worsens and mass gatherings are banned.

"The basic message is 'let's not panic'," said Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney.

"Clearly it is a moving situation so just keep talking and go from there."

The UK is remaining in the "containment" stage of its response to the coronavirus following a meeting of the emergency Cobra committee.

Earlier on Monday, culture secretary Oliver Dowden said sporting events in Britain are unlikely to be affected by the coronavirus in the immediate future.

As of 09:00 GMT on 9 March 2020, three people have died in the UK after contracting the virus with 319 testing positive from 24,960 tests.

Last week, the Premier League and EFL said pre-match handshakes between both teams and officials will not take place until further notice because of fears over the spread of the virus.

The measure came after the government asked the Premier League "to step up its contingency planning".

Several clubs also instructed players not to sign autographs or take selfies with fans.

Premier League executive director Bill Bush did not wish to comment on the possibility of matches being played behind closed doors when he came out of the meeting in London.

"I am not going to comment on things that are speculative," he said.

But the DCMS later said the meeting included discussions of how staging sporting events behind closed doors "could work in practice" if the situation changed and became necessary.

Wales' home Six Nations match against Scotland will be played as planned in Cardiff this weekend.

Outside of the UK, a number of events have been postponed - including the France v Ireland game in the Six Nations, which was set to be held in Paris on Saturday.

French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu also said the country's top-flight football matches will be played behind closed doors or with a maximum attendance of 1,000 people until 15 April.

The Indian Wells tennis tournament in the United States is another high-profile postponement.

"Based upon the current scientific advice from the Government's medical experts there is no rationale to close or cancel sporting events as things stand," the DCMS said.

"We will remain in regular dialogue with sports governing bodies and broadcasters, ensuring they are in receipt of the most up to date guidance from the health authorities."