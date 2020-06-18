Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
TEAM NEWS
Fit again forwards Harry Kane and Son Heung-min will both start against Manchester United, according to Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho.
Giovani Lo Celso will have an injury assessed and Dele Alli is banned for a social media post mocking coronavirus.
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has recovered from a stress fracture in his back.
Paul Pogba is also available after an ankle problem but defenders Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones are injured.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Manchester United have won three of the last four meetings in all competitions, losing one.
- United could win consecutive Premier League away matches against Spurs for the first time since a run of six between September 2001 and February 2007.
Tottenham Hotspur
- Tottenham are winless in their last six games in all competitions.
- They have kept four league clean sheets this season, the joint fewest in the division.
- Spurs have never won a competitive match in June. most recently losing last season's Champions League final against Liverpool.
- Jose Mourinho has lost all three of his league games as Spurs head coach against sides he has formerly managed.
- Harry Kane has scored just twice in 11 Premier League appearances against United. Kane's ratio of a goal every 457 minutes is his worst against any Premier League opponent.
- Son Heung-min has scored in five successive Spurs appearances in all competitions.
Manchester United
- United are unbeaten in 11 matches in all competitions, winning eight, scoring 29 times and keeping nine clean sheets.
- They have kept four clean sheets in their last five top-flight matches, as many as in their previous 35 Premier League games combined.
- However, United have only won four of their past 18 Premier League away matches.
- Nemanja Matic could make his 200th Premier League appearance.
- Since his Premier League debut, Bruno Fernandes leads United's charts for goal involvement (two goals, three assists), chances created (11) and most shots (19).