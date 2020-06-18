Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

From the section

Tottenham forward Harry Kane has recovered from a hamstring problem during lockdown

TEAM NEWS

Fit again forwards Harry Kane and Son Heung-min will both start against Manchester United, according to Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho.

Giovani Lo Celso will have an injury assessed and Dele Alli is banned for a social media post mocking coronavirus.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has recovered from a stress fracture in his back.

Paul Pogba is also available after an ankle problem but defenders Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones are injured.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have won three of the last four meetings in all competitions, losing one.

United could win consecutive Premier League away matches against Spurs for the first time since a run of six between September 2001 and February 2007.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham are winless in their last six games in all competitions.

They have kept four league clean sheets this season, the joint fewest in the division.

Spurs have never won a competitive match in June. most recently losing last season's Champions League final against Liverpool.

Jose Mourinho has lost all three of his league games as Spurs head coach against sides he has formerly managed.

Harry Kane has scored just twice in 11 Premier League appearances against United. Kane's ratio of a goal every 457 minutes is his worst against any Premier League opponent.

Son Heung-min has scored in five successive Spurs appearances in all competitions.

Manchester United