German Bundesliga
B Mgladbach1B Dortmund2

Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2 Borussia Dortmund: Jadon Sancho equals club record

Borussia Dortmund celebrate
Dortmund's win took them up to second in the league

England winger Jadon Sancho provided a club record-equalling 15th assist in Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga victory at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Sancho, 19, slipped the ball through for Achraf Hakimi to coolly finish in the second half for Dortmund's winner.

It means Sancho draws level with Henrikh Mkhitaryan's record in a single season, with the Armenian setting up 15 goals during the 2015-16 campaign.

Thorgan Hazard scored the opener with Lars Stindl levelling for the hosts.

Dortmund move up to second - one point behind league leaders Bayern Munich, who play Augsburg on Sunday (kick-off 14:30 GMT).

Lucien Favre's side took advantage of RB Leipzip's goalless draw at Wolfsburg.

Dortmund face Paris St-Germain in the second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday, going into the game with a 2-1 advantage.

Line-ups

B Mgladbach

  • 1Sommer
  • 28GinterBooked at 84mins
  • 8ZakariaSubstituted forJantschkeat 36'minutes
  • 30Elvedi
  • 18LainerBooked at 89mins
  • 6KramerBooked at 62minsSubstituted forEmboloat 77'minutes
  • 32NeuhausBooked at 90mins
  • 25BensebainiBooked at 76mins
  • 23HofmannSubstituted forThuramat 65'minutes
  • 13Stindl
  • 14Pléa

Substitutes

  • 5Strobl
  • 7Herrmann
  • 10Thuram
  • 11Raffael
  • 17Wendt
  • 19Johnson
  • 21Sippel
  • 24Jantschke
  • 36Embolo

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 26Piszczek
  • 15Hummels
  • 2ZagadouBooked at 45mins
  • 5Hakimi
  • 27CanBooked at 73mins
  • 28WitselBooked at 41mins
  • 13GuerreiroBooked at 89mins
  • 19BrandtSubstituted forSanchoat 66'minutesBooked at 76mins
  • 23T HazardSubstituted forReynaat 83'minutes
  • 17HaalandSubstituted forAkanjiat 90+4'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Sancho
  • 8Dahoud
  • 10Götze
  • 14Schulz
  • 16Akanji
  • 18Balerdi
  • 29Schmelzer
  • 32Reyna
  • 35Hitz
Referee:
Sascha Stegemann
Attendance:
53,877

Match Stats

Home TeamB MgladbachAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home10
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Borussia Mönchengladbach 1, Borussia Dortmund 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Borussia Mönchengladbach 1, Borussia Dortmund 2.

Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Lars Stindl tries a through ball, but Breel Embolo is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Manuel Akanji replaces Erling Haaland.

Booking

Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Hand ball by Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Dan-Axel Zagadou.

Booking

Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Stefan Lainer (Borussia Mönchengladbach) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund).

Stefan Lainer (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jadon Sancho following a fast break.

Booking

Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach) is shown the yellow card.

Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Giovanni Reyna replaces Thorgan Hazard.

Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).

Lars Stindl (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Breel Embolo (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marcus Thuram following a fast break.

Attempt missed. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard.

Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Breel Embolo (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Breel Embolo replaces Christoph Kramer.

Booking

Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Mönchengladbach) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund).

Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund).

Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Mönchengladbach 1, Borussia Dortmund 2. Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

Hand ball by Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Christoph Kramer (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund).

Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Tony Jantschke.

Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Christoph Kramer (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 7th March 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich24164471264552
2B Dortmund25156468333551
3RB Leipzig25148362263650
4B Leverkusen25145645301547
5B Mgladbach24144647291846
6Schalke2591063336-337
7Wolfsburg259973430436
8Freiburg2510693435-136
9Hoffenheim25105103543-835
10Köln24102123843-532
11Union Berlin2593133241-930
12Frankfurt2484123841-328
13Hertha Berlin2577113248-1628
14Augsburg2476113650-1427
15Mainz2481153352-1925
16Düsseldorf2456132649-2321
17Werder Bremen2446142755-2818
18Paderborn2544173054-2416
View full German Bundesliga table

