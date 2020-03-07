Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2 Borussia Dortmund: Jadon Sancho equals club record

From the section

Dortmund's win took them up to second in the league

England winger Jadon Sancho provided a club record-equalling 15th assist in Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga victory at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Sancho, 19, slipped the ball through for Achraf Hakimi to coolly finish in the second half for Dortmund's winner.

It means Sancho draws level with Henrikh Mkhitaryan's record in a single season, with the Armenian setting up 15 goals during the 2015-16 campaign.

Thorgan Hazard scored the opener with Lars Stindl levelling for the hosts.

Dortmund move up to second - one point behind league leaders Bayern Munich, who play Augsburg on Sunday (kick-off 14:30 GMT).

Lucien Favre's side took advantage of RB Leipzip's goalless draw at Wolfsburg.

Dortmund face Paris St-Germain in the second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday, going into the game with a 2-1 advantage.