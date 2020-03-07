Atletico Madrid 2-2 Sevilla: Diego Simeone's side let slip lead

Alvaro Morata has scored 12 goals for Atletico this season

Atletico Madrid warmed up for Wednesday's crunch Champions League tie at Liverpool by throwing away a 2-1 lead to draw against Sevilla.

Diego Simeone's side fell behind to Luuk de Jong's opener, but responded through Alvaro Morata and Joao Felix.

But Lucas Ocampos' penalty in the first half for the visitors clinched a point, as fifth-placed Atletico missed out on moving into the top four.

They go to Anfield for the last-16 second leg holding a 1-0 lead.