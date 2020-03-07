Spanish La Liga
Atl Madrid2Sevilla2

Atletico Madrid 2-2 Sevilla: Diego Simeone's side let slip lead

Alvaro Morata
Alvaro Morata has scored 12 goals for Atletico this season

Atletico Madrid warmed up for Wednesday's crunch Champions League tie at Liverpool by throwing away a 2-1 lead to draw against Sevilla.

Diego Simeone's side fell behind to Luuk de Jong's opener, but responded through Alvaro Morata and Joao Felix.

But Lucas Ocampos' penalty in the first half for the visitors clinched a point, as fifth-placed Atletico missed out on moving into the top four.

They go to Anfield for the last-16 second leg holding a 1-0 lead.

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 23TrippierBooked at 77mins
  • 15Savic
  • 18Felipe
  • 22HermosoSubstituted forCarrascoat 54'minutes
  • 10Correa
  • 8Saúl
  • 14Llorente
  • 6Koke
  • 9MorataSubstituted forDiego Costaat 68'minutes
  • 7SequeiraBooked at 73minsSubstituted forMachín Pérezat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Adán
  • 2Giménez
  • 16Herrera
  • 19Diego Costa
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 21Carrasco
  • 24Vrsaljko

Sevilla

  • 1Vaclik
  • 16NavasBooked at 43mins
  • 12Koundé
  • 20Santos SilvaBooked at 31mins
  • 23Reguilón
  • 17GudeljBooked at 56mins
  • 14Fernández SaezSubstituted forEn-Nesyriat 63'minutes
  • 24JordánSubstituted forGómezat 74'minutes
  • 10BanegaBooked at 45mins
  • 5OcamposSubstituted forVázquezat 81'minutes
  • 19de Jong

Substitutes

  • 3Gómez
  • 8Nolito
  • 11El Haddadi
  • 13Bono
  • 15En-Nesyri
  • 18Escudero
  • 22Vázquez
Referee:
Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
Attendance:
60,422

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamSevilla
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home21
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 2, Sevilla 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 2, Sevilla 2.

Attempt missed. Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Koke.

Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid).

Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Jan Oblak tries a through ball, but Vitolo is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Diego Carlos.

Foul by Sergio Reguilón (Sevilla).

Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross.

Attempt missed. Jesús Navas (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón.

Dangerous play by Jules Koundé (Sevilla).

Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Éver Banega (Sevilla).

Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Franco Vázquez replaces Lucas Ocampos.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Vitolo replaces João Félix.

Foul by Sergi Gómez (Sevilla).

Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Felipe.

Attempt blocked. Jules Koundé (Sevilla) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Éver Banega with a cross.

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Felipe.

Booking

Kieran Trippier (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kieran Trippier (Atlético de Madrid).

Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Felipe (Atlético de Madrid).

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Sergi Gómez replaces Joan Jordán.

Booking

João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sergio Reguilón (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by João Félix (Atlético de Madrid).

Attempt missed. Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Diego Costa replaces Álvaro Morata.

Joan Jordán (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Koke (Atlético de Madrid).

Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Koke.

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Koke.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 7th March 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona27184563313258
2Real Madrid26168248173156
3Sevilla27138639291047
4Getafe27137737251246
5Atl Madrid271112431211045
6Real Sociedad26134943321143
7Valencia2711973839-142
8Villarreal26115104336738
9Granada26114113231137
10Ath Bilbao2681082522334
11Alavés2788112937-832
12Levante26102143139-832
13Osasuna2671093338-531
14Real Betis2679103642-630
15Real Valladolid2661192229-729
16Eibar2676132639-1327
17Celta Vigo27511112234-1226
18Mallorca2774162844-1625
19Leganés2648141938-1920
20Espanyol2648142345-2220
View full Spanish La Liga table

