Celtic: Leigh Griffiths hat-trick sends message to Steve Clarke - Neil Lennon

Leigh Griffiths scored a hat-trick as Celtic beat St Mirren 5-0

Leigh Griffiths has sent a message to Scotland manager Steve Clarke with his first hat-trick in four years, says Celtic manager Neil Lennon.

Celtic thrashed St Mirren 5-0 on Saturday, with Griffiths taking his goals tally for the season to 11.

The 29-year-old striker missed a large part of the season through personal problems and injury, but eight of those goals have come this year.

"He has answered all his critics," Lennon said.

"People were saying he is finished here and that was never the case."

Griffiths has not played for Scotland since a 2-0 win over Albania in September 2018 but is keen to get back into head coach Clarke's squad for the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final with Israel on 26 March.

"It is down to Steve - he has been watching all the games I am sure," said Lennon. "If he hasn't seen Leigh today, that might be a message to him from the player himself.

"His timing is pretty good. If you need a goal and you have a player there, why not?

"We have worked with him and were patient, so he owes the club a lot and with performances like that he is starting to pay it."

Odsonne Edouard and Callum McGregor were also on the scoresheet as Celtic created a 16-point gap at the top of the Scottish Premiership, albeit having played two games more than second-placed Rangers.

However, Griffiths stole the headlines with his first treble since an 8-1 win over Hamilton Academical in January 2016.

"He is getting there, but there is more to come from him, no question of that, but definitely good signs," Lennon added.

"He can get fitter, stronger, more endurance into his game.

"He has come a long way and I think that hat-trick will mean a lot to him personally. It must give him a huge lift."