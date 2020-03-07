Hartlepool investigate claims of abuse from crowd in Ebbsfeelt game

A crowd of 3,868 attended the game at Hartlepool's Victoria Park stadium

Hartlepool have confirmed two allegations of crowd abuse were made during Saturday's game with Ebbsfleet.

In line with protocol, an announcement was made over the National League club's tannoy after the second incident was reported to the referee.

Pools were fined £7,500 by the Football Association in January for failing to ensure their fans refrained from using racially abusive language in their loss to Dover last September.

Ebbsfleet eventually won the game 1-0.

Fleet boss Kevin Watson told BBC Radio Kent: "One would be from our goalkeeper (Jordan Holmes) that came from behind the goal, and one from over the far side of the ground which involved Jermaine McGlashan.

"The two lads have heard what they've heard, I can't say if they have or they haven't, but I don't think you report something like that unless it's happened, that's my personal opinion."

In a statement on the club website, Hartlepool said they would "hide nothing in our thorough examination of the facts and will respond to any enquiries from any authorities".

The statement continued: "As importantly, once we have carried out a full investigation we will identify any action required and, regardless of this, will not be distracted from our commitment and efforts to promote diversity and educate inclusivity.

"Hartlepool United condemn abuse of any nature and we will continue to work closely with the relevant bodies to ensure that Victoria Park is a safe and welcoming environment for all supporters, staff and players."

Manager Dave Challinor said afterwards he had heard nothing until approached by match officials.

"We'll deal with it, we'll put reports in. I can't control those things, it's bigger than what I am and ultimately it's got nothing to do with me," he added.

"I'm in charge of being manager of the football club, managing my dressing room, getting the best out of the players that I can and that's only where my focus will be."

When the fine was imposed on Hartlepool in January, £5,000 of the total amount was suspended for 18 months.

The club also banned two people from attending any of their matches.