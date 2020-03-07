Carrick Rangers: Club condemn 'vile' sectarian abuse during Irish Premiership game with Linfield

Carrick Rangers' home ground Taylor's Avenue

Carrick Rangers have called on NIFL to take "positive action" after condemning "vile" sectarian abuse during Saturday's match against Linfield.

The east Antrim side lost the Irish Premiership game 2-0 at their home ground, Taylor's Avenue, on Saturday.

Rangers have also called on other clubs to help "stamp out this endemic".

"Carrick Rangers FC totally condemn the vile personal and sectarian abuse directed at players during today's match," the club's statement read.

"We would call on all clubs and the NI Football League to take positive action to begin to stamp out what has become an endemic problem in our local game."

Carrick's statement comes after multiple reports of abuse during the current football season.

In January, Larne condemned "vile abuse" towards their goalkeeper Conor Devlin during their 2-1 victory over Glentoran at Inver Park, prompting a statement from NIFL vowing to tackle a rise in alleged incidents of "unacceptable spectator behaviour".

A week later, Warrenpoint Town claimed their goalkeeper Mark Byrne was subjected to "sectarian verbal abuse" prior to the brawl that overshadowed their Irish Cup encounter with Ballymena United.

Byrne was later banned for three months for "bringing the game into disrepute" while both Warrenpoint and Ballymena received fines for "Spectator Misconduct".

Ballymena United subsequently issued a statement saying that the Irish FA's verdict into the brawl at Warrenpoint "totally exonerated" the club's fans of sectarianism claims.

Another goalkeeper - Crusaders' Gerard Doherty - told the Derry Journal he was the target of "sectarian shouts" during the Irish Cup quarter-final match between Crusaders and Glentoran at the Oval on 29 February.

Carrick, who earlier this season mourned the sudden death of player Jerry Thompson, also claim supporters brought a megaphone to Taylor's Avenue on Saturday in order to direct abuse at players.

"It is totally unacceptable for supporters to bring a megaphone to a football match with the sole aim of directing abuse at players," their statement continued.

"Whilst we in no way condone the action of players who react to this provocation, this must be seen as a direct result of receiving diabolical abuse throughout the 90 minutes.

"We, more than many clubs this season, are acutely aware of the pressures that our young players face and the impact that this type of abuse can have on their mental health.

"We would call on all clubs to do what they can to try and reverse this very unpleasant trend."