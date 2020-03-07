Irish Cup semi-final: Glentoran and Cliftonville bosses in dark over dates clash

As it stands, Cliftonville are set to meet Glentoran in the semi-final at Windsor Park on 7 April

Glentoran and Cliftonville managers Mick McDermott and Paddy McLaughlin remain in the dark over whether the Irish Cup semi-final will take place on its scheduled date of Tuesday, 7 April.

The semi-final date has been thrown into doubt because the two managers are scheduled to do a Uefa pro-licence course in Switzerland on the same day.

"I don't know anything at this point," said McDermott on Saturday.

McLaughlin added: "I'm not really sure what's going on."

Speaking after McLaughlin's Cliftonville side earned a 2-0 Premiership win over his Glens team on Saturday, McDermott revealed that the two managers were in contract on Friday after news of their double-booking emerged.

"We had a bit of a laugh about it yesterday. We're confident they (the Irish FA) will work it out. They won't want to see semi-finals without managers," said McDermott.

"I know some Uefa events have been cancelled recently with the virus going round but I don't know.

"I don't know if one will bend but I know the pro-licence is mandatory to attend."

McLaughlin added: "It's in the hands of the IFA and I'm sure they will work something out."

Despite the IFA organising and facilitating the coaches' education, it is understood that Association's Challenge Cup committee were not aware of a potential diary clash when setting the date for the cup semi-final.

Glens players in line for NI U21 call-ups

Uefa have postponed a number of meetings and events in recent days due to the ongoing Coronavirus health crisis and it is understood that the IFA have contacted European football's governing body to ask if the PRO licence course will go ahead as planned.

IFA officials are also looking at alternative dates with a view to fulfilling the fixture before the Easter weekend.

The first Irish Cup semi-final, between Ballymena and Coleraine, will be played on Friday 27 March.

The second semi-final wasn't originally scheduled for that weekend because it is anticipated that a number of Glentoran players will be called up to Northern Ireland U21 international duty - also by the IFA.