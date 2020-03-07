Joe McCready: Ballymena United striker wins February goal of the month

Joe McCready celebrates after his superb goal against Linfield
Joe McCready's superb goal put Ballymena ahead against Linfield but the Blues fought back to record a a 4-1 win

Joe McCready's strike for Ballymena United in their defeat by Linfield has earned him the February goal of the month award.

McCready hit a superb strike with the outside of his right boot to open the scoring for David Jeffrey's Ballymena side at the Showgrounds on 14 February.

Linfield fought back to win 4-1 but McCready's goal had caught the attention of the watching scribes.

The Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association choose the monthly winners.

McCready joined Ballymena from Institute in January.

