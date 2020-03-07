Everton Women to receive extra investment under new leadership structure

Everton are currently seventh in the 12-team Women's Super League

Everton Women are to receive extra investment and be overseen by a new leadership group led by Everton chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale.

The new structure will see her work alongside chief finance officer Sasha Ryazantsev and Sarvar Ismailov, who will become Everton Women's first sporting and commercial director.

Everton are currently seventh in the Women's Super League.

The women's team recently moved into their new home at Walton Hall Park.

It is located just a mile from the Goodison Park ground of the men's team.

Willie Kirk's side, who were previously playing their home fixtures in Southport, have also been utilising Everton's Finch Farm training base.

"Our 'one club' vision is a clear symbol of togetherness and unity," said Barrett-Baxendale.

"We have already taken the progressive and significant steps of bringing our men's and women's teams closer together in identity and location.

"We will now build on the foundations for success - with a clear focus on competing for honours with the elite of women's football."

Everton say their women's team will also benefit from increased commercial opportunities, media coverage and a "better connection" to the club's community programmes.