Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Chelsea, Motherwell, Griffiths, Tavernier, Rogic, Gilmour, Souttar

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scotland Under-21 midfielder Billy Gilmour, who has broken into Chelsea's first-team at the age of 18, is a target for Real Madrid and Barcelona. (Daily Star)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has told Australia's assistant manager, Rene Meulenstten, to mind his own business after suggesting Tom Rogic should leave the Scottish champions because of a lack of game time, with the Northern Irishman praising the midfielder for making a contribution to recent results after returning from injury. (Daily Record)

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel has confirmed that Scotland centre-half John Souttar will be sidelined for around six months once again as he recovers from another Achilles tendon injury, picked up in the Scottish Cup win over Rangers last weekend. (Daily Record)

Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths says Celtic are aiming to wrap up the Scottish Premiership title by mid-April to avoid any possible end to the campaign caused by the Coronavirus outbreak. (The Herald)

Hibernian goalkeeper Ofir Marciano insists the coronavirus outbreak is not disrupting Israel's preparations for this month's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Scotland, despite national team boss Andi Herzog being quarantined. (Daily Record)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has suggested that captain James Tavernier's programme notes, in which he admitted their side was finding it difficult to cope under pressure, should not have been published. (The Scotsman)

Manager Steven Gerrard has revealed he will have a heart-to-heart with Rangers captain James Tavernier to assess his state of mind in the wake of fierce criticism for suggesting in the club programme their side was struggling to cope under pressure - and that the right-back deserved better protection from the club before publishing them. (Daily Record)

Manager Steven Gerrard says James Tavernier must accept that criticism comes with the territory as Rangers captain. (Glasgow Evening Times)

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel admits that Kosovo winger Donis Avdijaj, who has only played 45 minutes in the last six games after signing from Trabzonspor in January, has taken longer than expected to adapt to Scottish football but he could feature against Motherwell on Saturday. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Motherwell defender Peter Hartley says he is keeping his distance from David Turnbull in training for fear of crocking the 19-year-old midfielder again following his return from a long-term injury that halted a big-money move to Celtic. (The National)

Rangers have slipped to fifth in the Scottish Premiership form table after their dreadful return to domestic action after the January winter break. (Scottish Sun)

RUGBY UNION GOSSIP

Brive centre Alex Dunbar, who has not played for Scotland for two years, says his exile without explanation made him fall out of love with rugby and the 29-year-old has resigned himself to accepting that he may never play for the national team again. (The Times, print edition)