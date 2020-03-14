FC Halifax Town v Ebbsfleet United
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barrow
|37
|21
|7
|9
|68
|39
|29
|70
|2
|Harrogate
|37
|19
|9
|9
|61
|44
|17
|66
|3
|Notts County
|38
|16
|13
|9
|57
|38
|19
|61
|4
|Yeovil
|37
|17
|9
|11
|61
|44
|17
|60
|5
|Boreham Wood
|37
|16
|12
|9
|55
|40
|15
|60
|6
|Halifax
|36
|17
|7
|12
|50
|48
|2
|58
|7
|Stockport
|39
|15
|11
|13
|49
|53
|-4
|56
|8
|Solihull Moors
|38
|15
|10
|13
|48
|37
|11
|55
|9
|Hartlepool
|39
|14
|13
|12
|55
|49
|6
|55
|10
|Woking
|38
|15
|10
|13
|50
|55
|-5
|55
|11
|Barnet
|35
|14
|12
|9
|52
|42
|10
|54
|12
|Dover
|38
|15
|9
|14
|48
|48
|0
|54
|13
|Bromley
|38
|14
|10
|14
|57
|52
|5
|52
|14
|Sutton United
|38
|12
|14
|12
|46
|41
|5
|50
|15
|Torquay
|36
|14
|6
|16
|56
|61
|-5
|48
|16
|Eastleigh
|37
|11
|14
|12
|43
|51
|-8
|47
|17
|Aldershot
|39
|12
|11
|16
|43
|54
|-11
|47
|18
|Dag & Red
|37
|11
|11
|15
|40
|44
|-4
|44
|19
|Chesterfield
|38
|11
|11
|16
|54
|64
|-10
|44
|20
|Wrexham
|37
|11
|10
|16
|46
|49
|-3
|43
|21
|Maidenhead United
|38
|12
|6
|20
|43
|56
|-13
|42
|22
|Ebbsfleet
|38
|9
|12
|17
|46
|68
|-22
|39
|23
|Fylde
|37
|8
|13
|16
|43
|60
|-17
|37
|24
|Chorley
|38
|4
|14
|20
|31
|65
|-34
|26