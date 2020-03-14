National League
Sutton United0Hartlepool0

Sutton United v Hartlepool United

Line-ups

Sutton United

  • 13Tzanev
  • 4Barden
  • 5Goodliffe
  • 17Ajiboye
  • 9Bugiel
  • 2John
  • 10Beautyman
  • 18Randall-Hurren
  • 22Wyatt
  • 24Milsom
  • 25Olaofe

Substitutes

  • 12Rowe
  • 14Dundas
  • 15Eastmond
  • 19Brown
  • 21Kealy

Hartlepool

  • 1Killip
  • 2Southam
  • 12Odusina
  • 14Holohan
  • 3Kitching
  • 16Liddle
  • 8Featherstone
  • 7Donaldson
  • 11Hawkes
  • 21Molyneux
  • 9Harker

Substitutes

  • 15Mafuta
  • 19Richardson
  • 23Toure
  • 35Keena
  • 40Beeney
Referee:
Lewis Smith

Live Text

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 14th March 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barrow37217968392970
2Harrogate37199961441766
3Notts County381613957381961
4Yeovil371791161441760
5Boreham Wood371612955401560
6Halifax36177125048258
7Stockport391511134953-456
8Solihull Moors3815101348371155
9Hartlepool391413125549655
10Woking381510135055-555
11Barnet351412952421054
12Dover38159144848054
13Bromley381410145752552
14Sutton United381214124641550
15Torquay36146165661-548
16Eastleigh371114124351-847
17Aldershot391211164354-1147
18Dag & Red371111154044-444
19Chesterfield381111165464-1044
20Wrexham371110164649-343
21Maidenhead United38126204356-1342
22Ebbsfleet38912174668-2239
23Fylde37813164360-1737
24Chorley38414203165-3426
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you