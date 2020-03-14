National League
Maidenhead United0Stockport0

Maidenhead United v Stockport County

Line-ups

Maidenhead United

  • 21Ashby-Hammond
  • 24Massey
  • 27Mundle-Smith
  • 28Smile
  • 16Sheckleford
  • 4Ellul
  • 15Ofori-Twumasi
  • 2Clerima
  • 14Whitehall
  • 25Asonganyi
  • 22Alfa

Substitutes

  • 1Dunn
  • 3Steer
  • 9Acquah
  • 10Kelly
  • 18Akintunde

Stockport

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 2Minihan
  • 5Palmer
  • 7Thomas
  • 3Cowan
  • 8Walker
  • 4Turnbull
  • 29Hogan
  • 23Bennett
  • 17Dimaio
  • 26Lloyd-McGoldrick

Substitutes

  • 10Osborne
  • 13Ormson
  • 16Bell
  • 18Arthur
  • 25McAlinden
Referee:
Matthew Russell

Live Text

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 14th March 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barrow37217968392970
2Harrogate37199961441766
3Notts County381613957381961
4Yeovil371791161441760
5Boreham Wood371612955401560
6Halifax36177125048258
7Stockport391511134953-456
8Solihull Moors3815101348371155
9Hartlepool391413125549655
10Woking381510135055-555
11Barnet351412952421054
12Dover38159144848054
13Bromley381410145752552
14Sutton United381214124641550
15Torquay36146165661-548
16Eastleigh371114124351-847
17Aldershot391211164354-1147
18Dag & Red371111154044-444
19Chesterfield381111165464-1044
20Wrexham371110164649-343
21Maidenhead United38126204356-1342
22Ebbsfleet38912174668-2239
23Fylde37813164360-1737
24Chorley38414203165-3426
View full National League table

