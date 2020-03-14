National League
Fylde0Aldershot0

AFC Fylde v Aldershot Town

Line-ups

Fylde

  • 25Lillis
  • 6Whitmore
  • 12Burke
  • 8Croasdale
  • 15Bradley
  • 26French
  • 4Byrne
  • 10Philliskirk
  • 11Williams
  • 17Yeates
  • 9Proctor

Substitutes

  • 14Miller
  • 18Willoughby
  • 20Walker
  • 24Thompson
  • 31Hornby

Aldershot

  • 1Walker
  • 15Finney
  • 23Koue Niate
  • 20Chislett
  • 6Lyons-Foster
  • 16Fowler
  • 14Drais
  • 21Berkeley-Agyepong
  • 25Grant
  • 26Tanner
  • 11Panayiotou

Substitutes

  • 12Whittingham
  • 13Hall
  • 17van Velzen
  • 24Walker
  • 27Wylie
Referee:
Andrew Kitchen

Live Text

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

